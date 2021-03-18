GORHAM – Christine Hanscome, 82, former longtime resident of Ludlow Street in Portland, passed away on March 15, 2021, at her residence in Gorham.

She was born in Freeport, a daughter of George J. and Gertrude A. (Young) Caouette. Christine graduated from Kents Hill High School and received her Registered Nurse Degree from Maine Medical School of Nursing and received her B.A. from Westbrook College.

She began her career in nursing at Maine Medical Center where she worked for more than 25 years before retiring.

She is survived by a sister, Viola Bailey, of Pittston.

A visitation hour will be held from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., in Portland.

