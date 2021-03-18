YARMOUTH – Frances Alexander Seymore, a longtime resident of Yarmouth, passed away on March 12, 2021.

Born in 1938 in Freeport, she was the beloved mother of Gregory T. Seymore of Newton, Mass., and daughter-in-law Erin.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Howard T. Seymore; and her son Bruce Tibbetts.

Frances was employed at Brentwood Manor and Avon for many years, and since retirement had become an avid jigsaw puzzle solver.

During her lifetime she enjoyed travel to Scandinavia, and across North America, including the Canadian Rockies and Alaska. Frances will be remembered for her strength of character, and her interest in the world and those around her.

The family would like to thank those in the community who helped and looked out for her in recent years.

A visitation for Frances will be held 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. on Saturday March 20 at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME 04096. A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Lindquist Funeral Home. Interment will take place later this spring at Burr Cemetery, Freeport.

