SACO – James H. Leary of Saco died at his home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after a short illness. Jim was born Feb. 2, 1930, the son of Millard and Mabelle (Gay) Leary. The family moved from Scarborough to Flag Pond Road in Saco in 1943 when his parents bought the family farm after the death of his uncle, Edwin Gay.

Jim graduated from Thornton Academy in 1947, and immediately started his long career as a dairy farmer. His children recall him telling stories of driving cans of milk to Ladd’s Dairy in the mornings on his way to high school. He milked the cows twice daily without a break until the 1980s.

Jim married Edna Lilley of Scarborough in 1957, and together they raised six children. Aside from help with haying, he ran the family farm by himself until his children grew old enough to assist him.

Jim was very interested in local history, and loved to collect old postcards, milk bottles, and books about Maine history. He was a member of the Scarborough and Saco Historical Societies, and served on the Saco Zoning Board of Appeals and Conservation Commission. He and Edna were also founding members of the Saco Valley Land Trust.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Milliken.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edna Lilley Leary, and his sister, Marjorie Stanton and her husband William of Bowdoinham. He is also survived by his six children – Janet Leary-Prowse and her husband Spencer Prowse of Wilmington, Delaware, Timothy Leary and his wife Lynn of Saco, Joanne Feenstra and her husband Jay of Saco and Berwick, Joyce Leary Clark and her husband Edward Clark, June Leary and her husband William Rankin, and Thomas Leary and his wife Nicole, all of Saco, and 17 grandchildren – Kevin Leary and his wife Jesika, Kendall Prowse and his wife Rachel Carey Prowse, Alison Patry and her husband Lucas, Patrick Leary and his wife Christy, James Hutchinson, Colin Leary and his wife Rebecca, Lily Hutchinson, Graham Prowse, Emma Clark, Nathan Leary, Benjamin Leary, Caroline Leary, Aaron Leary, Henry Clark, Makenna Young, James Rankin, and Samuel Leary; and eight great-grandchildren, with another due in May.

Arrangements by Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco

Friends and relatives may call Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at the Leary Family Farm, 269 Flag Pond Road, Saco Maine.

A 3 p.m. funeral service will follow at the Leary Farm; Pastor Will Rankin will officiate.

Please observe COVID Protocol with mask and social distancing. Those desiring private individual visitation prior to 1 p.m., may call (207) 468-1142 to schedule a time for Saturday.

The family suggests that donations in Jim’s memory be made to:

Saco Valley Land Trust

P.O. Box 1581

Saco, Maine 04072

or

Scarborough

Historical Society

P.O. Box 156

Scarborough, Maine

04070-0156

﻿

﻿

