SACO – It is with deep sadness that his family reports the death of Raynold Joseph Jalbert, of Saco, on March 15, 2021. Ray was 82 when he passed due to complications from COPD and pneumonia.

He joins his parents; brothers Eddie, Gideon Joseph and Albrie, his sister Lauria Morneault; and granddaughter Marina.

Ray was born the seventh of eight children on Groundhog Day in 1939 to Victoria and William Jalbert in Eagle Lake, a French-Canadian community less than 20 miles from the Canadian border. After the premature death of William when Ray was only 4, the family moved to South Portland, forcing the family to learn English, in addition to their native French. Ray’s mother remarried, and the family moved to her husband’s Biddeford farm. Ray spent his youth working the farm, caring for the horses and cows. He was a long-time Biddeford Tigers fan – until his sons attended Thornton Academy.

Ray met his future wife bowling, and won her over with his mad dancing skills. They were married on Sept. 7, 1963. Ray and Priscilla were local Jitterbug champions and loved Disco when it briefly came into fashion.

Ray was a longtime member of the Elks in Saco, where he was an integral part of the club’s expansion in the late ’70s, including the installation and maintenance of the club’s pool, which was enjoyed all summer by tons of local kids. He later became a member of Biddeford’s Eagle’s club, where he enjoyed playing billiards with friends and his brother, Gilman.

He spent several years in a variety of jobs – insurance, construction, teaching – before spending more than 20 years at Pratt and Whitney, retiring in the early 2000s.

Ray loved his extended family, and he loved celebrating with his siblings, nieces and nephews. Everybody loved Uncle Ray. He was a genuine fun man with a heart of gold, often giving his time or from his not-full wallet to help others.

In the late ’80s, Ray and Priscilla got a campsite at Nason’s Beach on Sebago Lake. Many nights he spent on that lake in his boat eventually getting one of the first pontoon boats on the lake. He was well known for his neon pink attire, his great big smile, his seafood chowder…And his red solo cup.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Priscilla Jalbert; his brother, Gilman, his sisters, Velma Pelletier and May Carole Martin; son, Christopher and his wife Sophia, son, Jayson and his wife Vanessa; and four grandchildren, Nico, Gia, Victoria and William.

Visitation for the public will be held on Monday evening March 22 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Due to COVID capacity restrictions, a service for the immediate family only will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing both inside and outside the funeral home. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Ray’s name to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or given online at http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.

