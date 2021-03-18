PORTLAND – Robert Sellner of Portland died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 56.

Robert was born in Portland on June 9, 1964. He lived his life with a passion and love for Rock n Roll, the Bruins, the Cowboys and Nascar. He touched the hearts of everyone who knew him with his huge heart and ability to make you smile even on the darkest days. He had a tremendous amount of love for his family and was a kind and giving person. His smile, personality and laugh will ensure his memory will live on. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him.

Robert is survived by his children, Zach Sellner and Caitlin Pelletier; his siblings Rick Sellner, Ronald Sellner, Randall Sellner, Cathy Steeves, Elizabeth Sellner, Marion Sellner and Kevin Sellner; his son- in-law Brandon Pelletier, daughter-in-law Cassie Sellner; his grandkids Lincoln, Bryce, Brady, Harper, Madelyn; and many other relatives.

To share memories of Robert or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com

