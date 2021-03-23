Allan L. Sparks Sr. 1939 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Allan L. Sparks Sr., 81, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home. He was born in La Junta, Colo., the son of Samuel F. and Clara Roberts Sparks. He married his wife Mary of 58 years in Fukuoka, Japan who predeceased him in 2019. He attended Norwood High School in Norwood, Colo. and soon after, he became employed as a cowboy on a ranch in Datil, N.M. for six months. He then enlisted into the Navy in 1958 where he served for 22 years as an Avionics Technician, served in the Vietnam War, and retired at the rank of Senior Chief. During his naval tenure, his duty stations or deployments sent him to different locations throughout the world and the US, which included Iwakuni, Japan, New Iberia, LA, Millington, Tenn. and Brunswick, Maine, his permanent residence since 1973. After retiring from the Navy, he was employed at Bath Iron Works for 14 years as a Marine Electrician, a Training Instructor, and a Supervisor for Department 19. Retiring from BIW in 1994, he then became employed at L.L. Bean as a packer for five years when he transitioned to a well-deserved retirement in 2000. Allan enjoyed fishing and camping with family, always pursuing “Walter” and cherishing the many great memorable moments from all those adventures. Traveling via a RV was another enjoyment of his, making the trip on a couple of occasions west to visit his siblings and extended family. He also enjoyed getting up early every Thanksgiving to start cooking the turkey for the family whom were soon to fill his house with an ever-growing family. Favorite pastimes included visiting his many friends at the Cooks Corner McDonald’s in Brunswick, watching the Red Sox, Patriots, and Westerns, not to mention the enjoyment of a competitive game of cribbage that always included many laughs. Surviving is a son Allan L. Sparks Jr. and his wife Kim of Rumford, three daughters, Cathy Eastman and her husband Victor of Casa Grande, Ariz., Tina Pomerleau and her husband Brian of Sparks, Nev., and Chris Almy and her husband Mark of Sparks, Nev.; three siblings, a sister Dorothy Hoehner of Phoenix, Ariz., a sister Anita Hayden of Painted Post, N.Y. and a brother Sam Sparks of Dolores, Colo. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the team assigned to care for Allan from CHANS Home Health and Hospice and to dear friends, Alex and Judy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25 from 1-3 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. Following CDC guidelines, attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations be made in Allan’s name to: The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital 22 Bramhall St. Portland, ME 04102 or at https://fundraising.mmc.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=560

Guest Book