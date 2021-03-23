SACO – Erna Irene Slater Webster, wife of beloved husband Philip E. Webster and devoted mother of Paul, Elisabeth and Esther, whose gentle kindness touched so many lives, died in the earliest morning hour of March 14, 2021.

Erna was born on Oct. 14, 1936 in Roachvale, Nova Scotia, Canada to Roland Slater and Nellie Sangster Slater. Her early years were spent on the family farm with her older sisters and brother.

She met and married Phil while attending New Brunswick Bible Institute. While carrying out the duties of a pastor’s wife, she helped raise their three children, tend a garden, cooked, canned and froze the family’s food, and found time to teach Sunday School, weekly kids club and vacation Bible school. Mom was a fabulous cook and taught cooking classes to international students through ISI, where she and Phil ministered on college campuses, teaching conversational English and Bible studies in New England throughout their later years.

Erna was predeceased by her loving husband, Phil. in 2014. Her strong faith in God and her subtle sense of humor aided her in navigating many difficulties with failing health. She is survived by her adoring children, Paul and wife Mary, Elisabeth and husband Dana, Esther and husband Luke; grandchildren Benjamin, Julia and Jacob; Angela and Andrew; Nathan, Adam and Joshua; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister; many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother and three sisters.

Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by family and friends. Deep gratitude goes out to her caregivers at Seal Rock Healthcare and Beacon Hospice. Celebration service date to be determined.

