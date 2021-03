BAR MILLS – Elisa Jean Bartlett, 56, wife of Jon Bartlett, passed away on March 20, 2021 due to complications of diabetes.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website at mainefuneral.com

A celebration of Elisa’s life will be held on Saturday June 5 at her cousin Buffy’s home in Hollis.

Guest Book