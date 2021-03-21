BOSTON — In a perfectly logical move, Boston is paying tribute to the actor who played Mr. Spock in the “Star Trek” television show and movies.
Mayor Marty Walsh declared March 26 Leonard Nimoy Day in the city, his daughter, Julie shared on her Twitter account.
Nimoy, who died in 2015, was born in Boston on March 26, 1931.
Nimoy nurtured his acting talent as a youngster at the Elizabeth Peabody House and the West End Boys Club and as a teenager received a summer scholarship for acting lessons at Boston College, according to the proclamation.
He “brought honor upon his native city with his accomplishments as an actor, writer, producer, director, poet, photographer, and philanthropist,” according to the proclamation.
He also contributed to cancer research and arts and space research scholarship programs, and through the fictional half-human, half-Vulcan Mr. Spock gave the immigrant, the refugee and the oppressed a hero, according to the city.
