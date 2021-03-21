A dog died in a fire that swept through a mobile home on Pinewood Acres Road in Bowdoin Saturday night, according to Lisbon Fire Chief Nate LeClair.

Firefighters from four neighboring towns, including Lisbon, were called to fight the blaze, which was reported just after 11 p.m. at a home in the Pinewood Acres Mobile Home Park.

LeClair said no people were injured.

Bowdoin Fire Chief Tom Garrepy said the fire had too much of a lead on firefighters, who weren’t able to save the home.

Garrepy said Sunday he doesn’t know who the home belongs to and was unable to confirm the exact address of the fire on Sunday.

The state fire marshal’s office will be investigating the cause of the fire, Garrepy said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: