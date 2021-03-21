STANDISH — Tommy McGee’s three-run homer in the second inning helped spark Colby to a season-opening 11-5 baseball win Sunday over St. Joseph’s, but pitcher Luke Stephens smacked a three-run homer in Game 2 as the Monks earned a doubleheader split with a 6-1 victory, at Standish.

Kevin Aylward went 2 for 2 with two RBI for St. Joseph’s (2-7) in Game 1. In the second game, Stephens threw five innings of three-hit, one-run ball.

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS HUSSON: The Huskies (4-0) hit three home runs in Game 1 and swept a doubleheader from the Eagles (0-4) for the second day in a row, winning 13-1 and 5-2 in Bangor.

Dylan Hapworth, Sam Troiano and Jonathan Wilson homered in the first game, and Andrew Hillier went 3 for 6 with two RBI. Troiano’s three-run homer helped USM built a 7-0 lead in the third inning.

Gage Feeney pitched five innings and combined with four relievers on a three-hitter for the Huskies.

In Game 2, Cam Seymour’s RBI double in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie. Arlo Pike had two RBI, and reliever Bryce Afthim earned the win with three hitless innings.

SOFTBALL

MAINE SWEPT BY FORDHAM: The Black Bears (1-7) hit three home runs but lost twice to the Rams (10-3) in New York, 5-2 and 9-3.

Izzie Nieblas homered for Maine in Game 1. The Black Bears took a 3-1 lead in Game 2 on home runs by Mariah Pearson and Amanda Nee in the fourth inning, but Fordham tied it in the bottom half and broke it open with four runs in the fifth.

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS COLBY: Ashley Tinsman belted a tiebreaking three-run home in the seventh inning in Game 1, then added two RBI in Game 2 as the Huskies (2-0) opened their season with 4-1 and 8-3 wins against the Mules (0-2) in Waterville.

USM’s Samantha Hauck and Rona Scott also drove home two runs apiece in the second game. Ashley Ketchum had two RBI for the Mules.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEPT BY HUSSON: Kenzie Dore hit a two-run single in Game 1 and Maddy Fowler drove in three runs in Game 2 as the Eagles (4-0) beat the Monks (0-4) twice in Bangor, 5-4 and 8-4.

Meranda Martin had a two-run double for the Monks in the second game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 65, COLBY 57: In their first home game in over a year, the Bobcats (1-1) topped the Mules (3-3) in Lewiston.

Ariana Dalia led Bates with 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Morgan Kennedy added 14 points, and Amaari Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Adaobi Nebuwa and Mycala Carney each dropped in 13 points for Colby.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UMASS LOWELL 2, MAINE 0: Rakel Steffansdottir and Marissa Saucedo scored in the first half to give the River Hawks (3-1-1, 2-0-0 America East) the edge over the Black Bears (0-4-1, 0-2-1) in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »