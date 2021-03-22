On display at Gallery 302
Art
Through May 7
“Colors Passing Through Us,” Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Visit gallery302.com for details.
Ongoing
Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.
Music
March
March Musical Theatre Madness, 2 p.m. every Sunday in March, presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Different group showcased every Sunday. Free, registration required. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/events for details and to sign up.
April 9
Faculty Concert Series: Portland Piano Trio, 8-9:30 p.m., virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-portland-piano-trio for ticket link.
April 11
University Concert Band, 2-3:30 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/university-concert-band.
Winterfest
Painting demonstrations, opera performance, poetry readings, online dance classes. All part of Westbrook’s Winterfest through the month of March. Visit downtownwestbrook.com/events/winterfest/ for schedule.
