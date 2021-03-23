SCARBOROUGH

Kids First Center receives grant

Kids First Center has been awarded a one-year grant totaling $15,000 by United Way of York County (UWYC). This investment will enable the center to continue its work with families experiencing separation or divorce, enhancing co-parenting communication skills and offering online support groups for children. UWYC creates meaningful, lasting change by connecting people and resources to improve lives and create better communities.

Kids First executive director Tim Robbins said “Since moving our location from Portland to Scarborough, one of our top priorities has been to partner with the local United Way agency, and we are thrilled to have been awarded this generous grant to help support our mission!”

To learn more, visit kidsfirstcenter.org or call 761-2709.

BERWICK

Author to meet with Noble Middle School students

Noble Middle School (NMS) students and staff are excited about their opportunity to meet with National Book Award finalist Jason Reynolds virtually by a Zoom on April 5. He is the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors and is a #1 New York Times bestselling author.

This live event with Reynolds will be moderated by teacher Christa Boeykens-Bui. Two students also will be selected as ambassadors to ask Reynolds student-generated questions during the event.

According to the Elyse Galeucia, the school’s literary coach, Reynolds has written some of students’ favorite books, including ‘Ghost,’ ‘Patina,’ ‘Sunny,’ and ‘Lu.’

“This is truly a once in a lifetime event for many of our kids – and staff!” said Galeucia.

For the event, Reynolds is donating a copy of his book “Look Both Ways” to every student and staff member.

WATERVILLE

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce offering scholarship

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Joseph B. Ezhaya Scholarship, an award in the amount of $750 annually for all four years to a recipient upon successful completion of their first semester of college with a 2.0 GPA or better.

To be considered, applicants must be currently attending a Mid-Maine Chamber area high school at Lawrence, Winslow, Mt. View, Waterville, Messalonskee, MCI, Erskine, Temple Academy or MeANS School; maintain an academic average of a “C” or better; complete a required short essay on citizenship; show evidence of community service and involvement; and be enrolled in an accredited New England college or university.

Submissions may be sent via email to [email protected] or mailed to Ezhaya Memorial Scholarship Applications, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, 50 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on April 28.

For more details, go to midmainechamber.com/cms/joseph-b-ezhaya-memorial-scholarship or call the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce at 873-3315.

STATEWIDE

Honoring Maine’s military women

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is pausing to thank all women veterans – past and present – for their service to the country, as well as announcing a recognition campaign to honor their sacrifices on behalf of the country.

The bureau is promoting the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, which is the only national memorial dedicated to the service of women in the armed forces. The memorial is located at the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery, and the Memorial Foundation is actively seeking veterans to register their military service. Those who register will have their names etched on the memorial.

Maine’s State Ambassador for the Military Women’s Memorial is seeking help to ensure Mainers have their legacy preserved. We encourage women to register their legacy of service online by visiting womensmemorial.org. Family members and friends of women who have served and died are also encouraged to register their loved one’s legacy.

The Maine State Memorial Ambassador is Joy Asuncion. She can be reached at 930-5640 or [email protected]

PORTLAND

Spurwink announces new senior leadership members

Spurwink recently announced that Sue Murphy and Misty Marston have been selected to serve as new members to its Senior Leadership Team.

Murphy, a former Spurwink senior program director, is the vice president of Adult Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Services. Marston is the former Spurwink program director for the Greater Portland Program, and now is the vice president of Children’s Residential and Education Services.

Murphy has been with Spurwink for 34 years, beginning as a direct support professional serving individuals with IDD and autism. She has been involved with various residential and community support management positions through the years.

Marston has been with Spurwink nearly eight years, holding a number of clinical and administrative positions. She is a licensed social worker and has been in the nonprofit sector in Maine for 16 years.

YORK COUNTY

Nonprofit awarded grant to help children, young adults

LearningWorks has been awarded a one-year grant totaling $22,500 by United Way of York County to provide free community-based education programs for children, adults, and families throughout southern Maine.

LearningWorks AfterSchool (LWAS) will receive $15,000 of this investment to support its free, high-quality afterschool and summer programs for students in grades 2-5, who are below grade level and come from families that cannot afford a paid afterschool enrichment or tutoring program. The curriculum utilizes an innovative blend of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and literacy to help improve each child’s academic standing, all in a safe and supportive environment. Transportation and a snack are provided for LWAS sites in Biddeford and Waterville.

The remaining $7,500 in grant funding being used to support the Service Works programs offices in Biddeford and Sanford that provide community service projects for young people making amends for non-violent offenses as a positive alternative to juvenile justice system involvement. Those participants spend time writing about their experiences, reflecting on their behavior, setting goals for the future, and giving back by participating in such activities as volunteering at a food pantry, serving a community meal, or rehabilitating a public space by removing graffiti.

To learn more, visit buildcommunity.org or call 985-3359.

WINTHROP

Two students receive $1,800 scholarship

Hanna Roy of Auburn and Madison LeVasseur of Whitefield are the 2021 recipients of the Joseph W. Mayo ALS Scholarship Fund. Established in the memory of the late five-time Maine House member, who died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2002, this award is intended to help families who are impacted by that disease.

Both Roy and LeVasseur, who have participated in providing care to family members afflicted by ALS, each will receive $1,800 to further their post-graduate education.

LeVasseur is attending the University of Alabama. She is the daughter of Noel LeVasseur and Ann Manning.

Roy is attending St. Joseph’s College in Windham. She is the daughter of Gregory and Pat Roy.

AUGUSTA

Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tour to return in-person

The Maine Timber Research and Environmental Education Foundation’s (Maine TREE) nationally acclaimed Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tours will return in 2021 for in-person programming. After transitioning to a virtual format in 2020, two tours – in the Moosehead Lake and Katahdin regions – are being finalized and applications are now open.

Founded in 1989, Maine TREE’s mission is to educate and advocate for the sustainable use of the forest and the ecological, economic, and social health of Maine’s forest community. For over 20 years, Maine TREE has hosted the four-day, three-night Forests of Maine Teachers’ Tour – a professional development program focused on immersing Maine educators in the northern forests of Maine.

The forest tour in the Moosehead Lake region will run from July 13-16 and will be based out of The Birches in Rockwood. The forest tour in the Katahdin region will run July 27-30 and will be based out of Twin Pines camps on Millinocket Lake.

Due to expected restrictions from Maine CDC and our host venues, Maine TREE is limiting attendees at both of these events and, unlike in previous years, is using an application process to select participants. Preference will be given to those familiar with, or currently using, environmental or place-based education tools or have access to forested areas at their schools. All applicants commit to following all safety and healthy requirements established by Maine TREE at the start of each tour.

The application deadline is April 15, 2021 and notifications will be made by the end of April. Once accepted, a $150 registration fee will be required.

To apply, go to mainetree.org, email [email protected] or call 621-9872.

