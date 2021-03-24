Reading and rereading the five-column article in the past weekend edition (“Brunswick prepares students for jobs in sustainability,” The Times Record, March 19) written by Margaret Chingos on preparing students for work in the environmental field surprised and at the same time encouraged me to think the young generation can meet the great challenge of our country and the world. And I would compliment the teachers and mentors who helped this young writer master her craft. It was a pleasure to read.

George Phipps,

Brunswick

