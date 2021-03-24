Hires, promotions, appointments

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has announced that several professional local women have joined its board of trustees.

“Each of our new board members are leaders in our community and deeply connected to those we serve,” said Debra Taylor, chairperson of the board. “Their experience will help guide us as we continue to work our way through this pandemic and plan for our future at our expanded campus on Fore River Parkway.”

Dr. Jen Palminteri, who is also vice president of the Mercy medical staff, has served as the medical director of critical care services since 2018 and leads its Critical Care Committee.

Deqa Dhalac, of South Portland, is the family engagement and cultural responsiveness specialist for Maine Department of Education and is the co-founder of Cross-Cultural Community Services.

Victoria Morales, who lives in South Portland as well, is the executive director of Quality Housing Coalition and co-founded the Maine Youth Court, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing school suspensions and youth incarceration.

Spurwink, a nonprofit that provides mental health, education and residential services, is pleased to announce two new members have been added to its senior leadership team. Sue Murphy, former Spurwink senior program director, is vice president of Adult Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services. Murphy has been with Spurwink for 34 years, beginning as a direct support professional, and has served in various management positions.

Misty Marston, former Spurwink program director for the greater Portland program, is the vice president of Children’s Residential and Education Services. Marston is a licensed social worker and has been in the nonprofit sector in Maine for 16 years.

Scarborough-based Gawron Turgeon Architects has announced two new hires. Eric Rasmussen, who is the new project manager, has over two decades of experience in a diverse range of markets that include senior living, residential, education and historic preservation. Hilary Ward has been hired as a project architect; her immediate focus will be on the senior living market.

Acadia Insurance has appointed Simone Grimes as chief financial officer. She succeeds Charlie Hamblen, who will retire later this year. Grimes most recently was the deputy chief operating officer and senior strategy executive at the Federal Housing Finance Agency in Washington, D.C.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires: Jennifer Baldwin, DO, Maine Medical Partners – Hospital Medicine; Edward Bender, DO, Maine Medical Partners – Pediatrics, collaborative care child and adolescent psychiatrist; John Ogorek, MD, Maine Medical Partners – Women’s Health, division of urogynecology; and Hadi Anwar, MD, Maine Medical Center – Pediatric Hospital Medicine.

Maine Academy of Modern Music has hired its first marketing manager, Luke Madden, who attended College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland.

“Luke’s prior experience working with nonprofits and his ability to use design and media production to promote important elements of an organization through effective branding, phrasing and visual media made him an ideal candidate for this position,” MAMM Director Jeff Shaw said.

TEMPOArt in Portland announced Alison Gibbs, Colleen Finnell, Luisa Deprez and Colleen Donohoe have joined its board following an open call to the community.

