Portland student art showcased during virtual Youth Art Month

Artwork from students at Portland Public Schools is being displayed in the virtual exhibit of Maine student art at the Portland Museum of Art in celebration of Youth Art Month.

PPS students participating this year, the titles of their artwork and their art teachers are:

Grades 9-12

• Venice Melcher, 10th grade, Portland High School, “Amy.” Teacher: Barbara Loring

• Hawa Muana, ninth grade, Deering High School, untitled. Teacher: Emily Serway

• Jayda Ray-James, 12th grade, Deering High School, “Money.” Teacher: Audrey Rolfe

Grades 5-8

• August d’Ambruoso, fifth grade, Ocean Avenue Elementary School, “Pop Art Graffiti.”

Teacher: Samantha O’Connor

• Holly I., fifth grade, East End Community School, untitled. Teacher: Melissa Maher

• Camilla Pham, fifth grade, Amanda C. Rowe Elementary School, untitled. Teacher:

Jonathan Graffius

• Garret Shaw, eighth grade, Lyman Moore Middle School, untitled (Home Triptych).

Teacher: Rachel Branham

• Achile T., fifth grade, Howard C. Reiche Community School, untitled. Teacher: Allison

Villani

Kindergarten-Grade 4

• Edward A., fourth grade, Cliff Island School, “Attack of the Cyborg Hydra.” Teacher: Miss Jenny Baum

• Vasco S., seconnd grade, Presumpscot Elementary School, untitled (still life). Teacher: Heather Livingstone

For almost 30 years, PMA and the Maine Art Education Association have collaborated to bring National Youth Art Month to Maine. The exhibition is designed to underscore the value of art education for all children and encourages support for quality art programs in Maine schools. Learn more and view the artwork at portlandmuseum.org/yam-2021.

Freeport High School recognizes two for academic excellence Students at Freeport High School were recently spotlighted for their excellent academic performances.

Martin Horne has been named a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Selection was based on meeting high academic standards at FHS, Horne’s involvement in athletics and school programs and his outstanding performance on the PSAT exam. The National Merit Scholarship program will select winners this month. FHS is incredibly proud of Martin’s achievement of being selected as a finalist and grateful for his role in the school community. Horne and fellow student Duncan Nam are also candidates for the Presidential Scholar program. Established in 1964, the program recognizes and honors up to 161 graduating seniors. Candidates are selected based on their outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service to school and community. “We are extremely proud of Martin and Duncan’s level of commitment to their academic career as well as to our school community,” Freeport High School Principal Jennifer Gulko said in a prepared release. Portland girl winner in Black history contest A member of the Portland Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine was among the winners of UScellular’s annual Black History Month Art Contest. For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards. Laylah, 6 years old, received $150 for the second-place drawing “Friends Under the Sun.” Zoe, 9, a member of the Auburn/Lewiston Club, received $250 for first place for her drawing of Jackie Robinson, and Nor, 12, who belongs to the Sagamore Club, received $100 for third place. In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

