Kenneth “Chip” Stewart Jr. 1947 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Kenneth “Chip” Stewart Jr., 73, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home. Born June 6, 1947 to Kenneth Sr. and Glenna Stewart in Bath. Attending school in Bath/Brunswick until joining the Navy in 1964. Serving until 1968 in Vietnam. Upon his return home he was employed by BIW as a boilermaker. In 1969 he married his wife of 51 years, Nancy Duricko of Durham. They lived in Brunswick with their two children until moving to Durham in 1981. Chip enjoyed camping and fishing and was a member of the Central Maine Bassmasters for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and made toys, puzzles, cribbage boards and jewelry boxes. He later started engraving where he created beautiful art on moose antlers and ostrich/emu eggs. In 2013, Chip and Nancy downsized and moved back to Brunswick. He is survived by his wife; daughter Annette and Robert Coffey of Brunswick and son, Michael and Wendy Stewart of Durham; his sister Kathleen and Walter Staples of West Bath, his sister, Teresa and David Wallace of Brunswick and a brother, Glenn and Eva Stewart of Durham. He leaves behind four grandsons; and three great-granddaughters; many nieces, nephews and friends. Per his request their will be no funeral and a graveside gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the America Lung Association or a charity of your choice.

