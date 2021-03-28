Last week was great. Sunny, warm and calm. Come to think of it, all of those adjectives are pretty atypical for describing March.

This week will be windy, rainy, and chilly. Ahhh, there we go…that’s the March I know. Not necessarily the one I like, but the one I know.

Speaking of dry days, there are some abnormally dry areas in Maine. These areas are highlighted in yellow and precede drought conditions. The weekend rain helped out here quite a bit.

As the storm system departs, skies clear and wind gusts strengthen. Monday afternoon will be bright, but fairly windy.

The forecast favors gusts between 30-40 mph for most of Maine, including almost the entire coastline.

Higher elevations, parts of northern New Hampshire, and parts of southwestern Maine could see gusts as high as 50 mph.

Wind gusts will subside a bit on Monday evening before relaxing entirely by sunrise Tuesday.

Isolated outages are expected on Monday. The best chance for outages will be in the high elevations down through southwestern Maine.

Tuesday actually looks like the pick of the week. Temperatures range from 50 to 55 with ample sunshine. Don’t get too used to this, though, since this week it’s the exception and not the rule.

Another storm approaches Wednesday, strengthening as it moves in. Rain is expected to linger for most of the day Thursday.

Current forecast favors: rain to start Wednesday night, mountain snow to end Thursday, another windy day, and maybe some embedded thunder.

More details on this one as we get closer…we’ll take our week one storm at time.

