Bath Tech will be offering the Summer Bridge Program for students wanting to learn more about automotive, baking, welding, carpentry, engineering and other industries.

The program, taking place June 21-25, targets students entering 9th or 10th grade, but incoming 11th and 12th graders will be considered based upon available space. Students will be asked to choose their top programs and will have the opportunity to spend a day in five out of the seven available options.

“This is a hands-on, fun, summer camp-type program,” said Applied Academics Instructor Katie Clark. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to meet students from other schools, make friends, get familiar with the high school, and get to know our teachers.”

For COVID safety, students will be divided into cohorts and asked to mask and socially distance.

Clark hopes that the program will bring awareness to the viability of trade professions, and that, next year, the program can be applied toward high school elective credits.

“A lot of students feel like they have to go to college after high school. If they don’t know what they want to do, going to college and racking up serious debt may not be the right choice. There is increasing demand for trade jobs, and we have a fantastic facility here to prepare students for different jobs right out of high school,” Clark said. “This is a great opportunity to find out if Bath Tech is a good fit for your child.”

Applications are available online at bathtech.rsu1.org and will be accepted on a first come first served basis until May 3, 2021.

