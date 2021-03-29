Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 4/1 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Tues. 4/6 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 4/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 4/5 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Thur. 4/8 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Wed. 4/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 4/1 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting/Public Hearing
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 4/5 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 4/5 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 4/6 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 4/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 4/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 4/1 5:30 p.m. School Committee Special Meeting
Thur. 4/1 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting and Workshop
Mon. 4/5 4 p.m. School Policy Committee
Tues. 4/6 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Wed. 4/7 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. School Committee
Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
