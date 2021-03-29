Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 4/1 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Tues. 4/6 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 4/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 4/5 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur. 4/8 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed. 4/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 4/1 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting/Public Hearing

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 4/5 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 4/5 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues. 4/6 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 4/8 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 4/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 4/1 5:30 p.m. School Committee Special Meeting

Thur. 4/1 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting and Workshop

Mon. 4/5 4 p.m. School Policy Committee

Tues. 4/6 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Wed. 4/7 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. School Committee

Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

