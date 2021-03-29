Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  4/1  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Tues.  4/6  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  4/7  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  4/5  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  4/7  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur.  4/8  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed.  4/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  4/1  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Mon.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  4/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting/Public Hearing

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  4/5  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  4/5  6 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  4/6  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  4/8  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  4/6  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  4/7  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  4/1  5:30 p.m.  School Committee Special Meeting

Thur.  4/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting and Workshop

Mon.  4/5  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee

Tues.  4/6  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues.  4/6  7 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Wed.  4/7  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Thur.  4/8  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  4/8  7 p.m.  School Committee

Thur.  4/8  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

