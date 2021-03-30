BIDDEFORD — Carmen F. Genzabella, 84, of Fortunes Rocks Beach, Biddeford, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home.

He was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on May 7, 1936, a son of Vincenzo and Mary Josephine (DeMarco) Genzabella.

Carmen graduated with a B.S. Chemistry in 1957, and a M.S. in Chemistry in 1959, from Lowell Technological Institute in Massachusetts.

He married the love of his life, Angie Katsikas on July 9, 1961.

He was employed for 25 years for M/A Com in Burlington, Massachusetts, working his way to president of Semiconductor Division dealing directly with many of the company’s acquisitions and revenue profit margins. Carmen wrote several articles and had an actual patent on his work design at M/A Com. He later went to Alpha Industries, Inc., in Woburn, Massachusetts, and served as general manager handling the effective management of the company. In 1994, he retired and moved to Biddeford with his wife Angie.

Carmen was in his element when learning about the history of the Civil War and World War II. He was known for his meticulous lawn, puttering around the house and his ability to fix anything. Carmen was also a wine connoisseur. He had great taste of wines and a deep appreciation of the art.

He is survived by: his wife of 60 years, Angie Genzabella; his brothers, John Genzabella and his wife Carole, and Joseph Genzabella and his wife Filippa: godson Steven Manchini and his wife Shannon; and goddaughter, Nicole Kehoe and her husband Matthew. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The funeral service will be private at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will also be private in Hampton Cemetery in New Hampshire. To view Carmen’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco, ME. 04072

