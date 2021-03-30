The town of Cumberland is opening its brush dump for the season on Saturday, April 3. The facility is located at 11 Stiles Way and accepts brush, leaves and grass clippings. Compost will be available.

Users need a pass to get in, which they can buy at Town Hall during regular office hours. Fees are $40 for a residential annual pass, $15 for a residential day pass, $10 for a residential one-trip pass, $500 for a commercial annual pass and $100 for a commercial day pass.

The brush dump is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from April to November. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in April, May, the first two weeks of June, October and November, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the last two weeks of June, July, August and September.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: