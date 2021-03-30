Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 4/6 3 p.m. School District Planning

Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop

Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 4/7 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 4/2 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Mon. 4/5 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 4/6 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee

Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Town Council

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 4/5 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Mon. 4/5 7 p.m. Board of Appeals

Tues. 4/6 4 p.m. One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. City Council

Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Joint City/School Budget Presentation

Wed. 4/7 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

