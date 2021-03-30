Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 4/6 3 p.m. School District Planning
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 4/7 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 4/2 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 4/5 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 4/6 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee
Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Town Council
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 4/5 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Mon. 4/5 7 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 4/6 4 p.m. One Climate Future Steering Committee
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. City Council
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Joint City/School Budget Presentation
Wed. 4/7 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Thur. 4/8 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
With the real-estate market booming, three prominent properties for sale in Brunswick
-
Business
Gov. Mills commits state agencies to ‘lead by example’ in climate change fight
-
Business
Federal relief plan shuts out new restaurants, but change is in the works
-
Local & State
Portland may regulate food delivery services
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Rays first baseman Choi out at least three to five weeks