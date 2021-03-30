Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  4/6  3 p.m.  School District Planning

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Tues.  4/6  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  4/7  6:45 p.m.  Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  4/2  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Mon.  4/5  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  4/6  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee

Wed.  4/7  7 p.m.  Town Council

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  4/5  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Mon.  4/5  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  4/6  4 p.m.  One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Joint City/School Budget Presentation

Wed.  4/7  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Thur.  4/8  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur.  4/8  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

