Henry Silas Perkins, of Cape Porpoise, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the age of 83 with Suzanne, his loving wife of 62 years, by his side. The youngest of five, Henry was born to Ruth Lake Pierce and Silas Henry Perkins on Oct. 8, 1937, Biddeford.

Henry grew up in Kennebunk and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1955. He attended Portland Junior College and Boston University. He served five years in the United States Air Force, three of which were in England where Suzanne became the base commander’s secretary.

Upon his separation from military service, he worked at WSAV in Savannah, Georgia. Broadcasting was his dream come true. After three years at WSAV, he worked two years at WDCA in Bethesda, Maryland, and then moved on to the ABC News Bureau in Washington, D.C., having been hired in the engineering department. While his primary job was World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, he also covered many presidential press conferences, State of the Union addresses, and other special programs with Ted Koppel.

On July 21, 1969, he was assigned to the Oval Office when President Nixon and Neil Armstrong had a two-way talk from the Moon to the White House. This was right after Armstrong had become the first person to step foot on the moon. He also had assignments with ABC Sports that included NCAA football, PGA golf, PBA bowling and Monday Night Football. Henry was a member of the ABC sports team that won him an Emmy for coverage of the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Henry worked for ABC for 30 years.

After retirement, Henry and Suzanne moved to his beloved Maine in 1998. He enjoyed every minute of his retirement and was happy to have no more deadlines. It was then that he became involved with Church Community Outreach Services, Inc., now known as Community Outreach Services. He was a member of the board of directors for 21 years.

He was also very active in the life of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he was instrumental in the formation of Community Harvest and Harvest Café. He was a Holy Cross trustee for 20 years. He also enjoyed running the sound system at Holy Cross. Henry and Suzanne loved to take cruises and visited many ports in the world. Lastly, he held a lifetime passion for sports and was always happy to engage in conversation with anyone on this subject, especially if it pertained to the Boston sports scene.

Henry is predeceased by his eldest sister, Elizabeth Perkins Milligan, and brother, Norman Boardman Perkins; brothers-in-law Jonathan Milligan, Carl Tarr, and Bernard Kenney; and nieces Lisa Kenney and Nancy Milligan.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne and two children: his daughter, Kristen Arthurs (Michael) of Folsom, California; his granddaughter, Avery Arthurs, and grandson, Alec Arthurs; his son, Mark Perkins (Jennifer) of Smithsburg, Maryland; and his siblings: Mary Jean Tarr of Palm Harbor, Florida; Priscilla Kenney of Alfred, Maine, and many nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, donations in Henry’s name would be appreciated at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2 Lord St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Private Family Services will be held.

