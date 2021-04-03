TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to move to 12-0 lifetime against Detroit and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has won 17 consecutive home games against the Red Wings and improved to 20-1-1 in the last 22 meetings overall. The teams meet again on Sunday.

Ross Colton and Brayden Point scored Tampa Bay’s goals. Adam Erne scored for Detroit, while Thomas Greiss finished with 27 saves.

Colton opened the scoring 4:07 into the game, backhanding home a rebound in front of the net after Andreas Borgman’s shot glanced off teammate Pat Maroon.

Point quickly made it 2-0 on a passing sequence from Ondrej Palat cutting back at the right circle over to Victor Hedman at the left point and back down to Point at the bottom of the right circle for a quick wrist shot over Greiss.

Erne, a second-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2013, scored his second this season against the Lightning, battling with Colton down low to find a loose puck and tuck it around a sprawling Vasilevskiy 4:00 into the third period.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 0: Juuse Saros made 41 saves and surging Nashville beat visiting Chicago.

Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin scored for the Predators, winners of seven of eight.

Nashville moved two points ahead of Chicago for fourth place in the Central Division. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs. Nashville has won all five meetings between the teams this season.

It was Saros’ second shutout of the season and No. 13 for his career. He had to be sharp, with the Blackhawks controlling much of the action.

