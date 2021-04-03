The University of Maine was overwhelmed Saturday afternoon, losing 44-17 to 16th-ranked Villanova at Alfond Stadium and probably seeing its playoff hopes end.

Justin Covington scored four touchdowns, three from the 1-yard line, and quarterback Daniel Smith threw for 176 yards as the Wildcats ended any suspense very early. It was 38-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Covington scored on a 44-yard run just 1:47 into the game and the rout was on. He finished with 82 rushing yards.

The loss dropped Maine to 2-2 with two games remaining. Only 16 teams will make the playoffs, with just six at-large selections. Villanova improved to 2-1 with just one game remaining – its game with Albany next week has already been canceled because the Great Danes opted out of the rest of the season.

Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 21 of 35 passes (with an interception) for 235 yards. Zavier Scott, in his second game, had six catches for 102 yards. Freshman Freddie Brock led Maine with 88 yards rushing, including a 19-yard run.

Villanova looked every bit the nationally-ranked team in this matchup. Leading 24-3 at the half, the Wildcats scored twice in the third, both on 1-yard runs by Covington, to take a 38-3 lead into the fourth.

The second one was set up by a 48-yard interception return by Kshawn Schulters to the 1. Villanova’s defense continued to play well and stopped the Black Bears at the 1 on a fourth-and-goal from the 9.

The Black Bears, who had won their last two games, were unable to come up with the big stop when needed in the first half, which ended with Villanova ahead 24-3.

The Wildcats had 220 yards of total offense in the first two quarters, with Smith providing most of it. He threw for 170 yards and rushed for another 25.

Villanova took the opening kick-off and scored in just 1:47, a 44-yard run by Justin Covington providing the score.

After Maine punted, the Wildcats got a 31-yard field goal by Cole Bunce to make it 10-0 with 6:41 left in the first. Then Maine responded with a nice drive to score its first points of the first quarter all season, a 26-yard field goal by Jonny Messina with 1:17 left in the quarter.

The Black Bears converted three third-down plays on the drive, which stalled at the 9 when Villanova defensive back Jalen Goodman made a nice open-field tackle on Freddie Brock to keep him from scoring.

Villanova would go ahead 17-3 with 6:53 left in the second on a 13-yrad touchdown pass from Smith to Rayjoun Pringle in the left corner of the end zone.

Maine was stopped on a third-and-2 late in the second and punted. Villanova then drove 79 yards in seven plays to score on a 1-yard run by Covington that made it 24-3 at the half.

NOTES: Maine starting left tackle Matthias Staalsoe was back in the lineup after missing the Stony Brook game. But safety Fofie Bazzie was out with a bicep injury suffered in the same game. He was replaced by freshman Austin Ambush … Freshman quarterback Derek Robinson, who played at Bridgton Academy, saw the first action of his career when he replaced Fagnano with 8:24 left in the game. … Montigo Moss, the freshman wide receiver and son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, made his first college catch, a 13-yarder in the fourth quarter.

