SOUTH PORTLAND – Walter C. “Bud” Perry Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Bud was born in Atlantic City, N.J. on June 11, 1926, the son of the late Joseph and Leona (Libby) Perry. He attended local schools in Atlantic City. He enlisted and served in the United States Navy, and was very proud of his service to his country.

On June 17, 1950, Bud married the love his life, Helen L. (Brown) Perry in South Portland. They shared 64 years together.

Bud worked several different jobs throughout his career including the Dupont Corporation in Portland, truck driver for the City of South Portland, Fairchild Semi Conductor, and in 1989 he retired from the Reece Corporation in Gorham.

Bud was very proud of the time he served his country in the United States Navy and continued to serve through the South Portland VFW Post #832 where he was a life member. He served for many years on the color guard and held the position of Vice Commander. Bud would volunteer to help at the post with any activity that was going on and, together with Honey, would attend all of the functions there. They enjoyed many hours of laughs and good times with their VFW family. He loved wrestling, a little gambling on the side, was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan and loved his chocolate.

After Honey’s passing in 2014, Bud moved in with his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Mary, where he received seven great years of care. All of Bud’s children worked very hard to make sure that he not only got excellent care but that he was able to remain in his home until the very end. Most importantly they allowed Bud to do it “His Way”. He will be remembered as a sensitive, caring man who loved his family and at times could be quite the character.

Bud’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the amazing care givers from Hospice of Southern Maine who not only gave great care to Bud, but allowed him to remain at home.

Bud was predeceased by his loving wife, Honey, in 2014; two sisters, Marjorie Cole and Helen Aluise; three brothers, Joseph, Larry, and Arthur Perry.

He is survived by two sons, Walter “Bud” Jr. and his wife Sandra Perry of Buxton, Richard “Rick” and his wife Mary Perry of South Portland, a daughter, Penny and her husband Dan Carrier of South Portland; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Bud’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Bud’s memory to:

Hospice of Southern Maine,

180 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or the Kidney Foundation at

http://www.donatelife.net

