You have a master’s degree in hotel management. How do you feel your experience helps you in the real estate industry?

Hospitality is a customer-focused service, and I try to provide the best customer service to my real estate clients. I try to really

listen to my clients and tailor my services to them. It is important to me to try to anticipate their needs.

What drew you to working in residential real estate?

I’ve always loved to meet new people, hear their stories (good or bad) and then help them. Now I help people with one of the most important sales or purchases they can make. Some of us go through this process once in our lives.

What do you feel is your greatest strength as a real estate agent?

I am empathetic and genuine. I don’t judge anyone. Not everyone is in the market to move because life goes well, and it’s easy to just focus on that. Selling or buying can be a sea of emotions and I have a boatload of expertise to carry people through it.

Foreclosures, divorces, selling because of the death of a loved one, I will cry with you and then do as much as I can to make it a smooth process since for people who have been through enough.

You live in Windham. What do you love about it?

It’s a perfect location. I can be anywhere within 30 minutes

If you weren’t living in Maine, where would you want to be?

I have lived in Miami, Florida for five years and we came back to Maine six years ago. If I wasn’t living here I would at least want to be somewhere with seasons.

Has the pandemic changed your relationship to your own home? Any new projects?

Yes, we realized we need a bigger house! I also can’t believe how I can clean non-stop, and it does absolutely nothing.

Any advice for buyers and sellers in this market?

For buyers, I say don’t get emotionally invested into the house, that way you won’t get burned out or end up buying something you will regret. Buying just any house is not the goal, buying a house that will become a HOME is.

Sellers, it is a hot market, but you can help navigate that “sea of emotions” by setting a reasonable expectation about your home’s value. Then, I will do my best to get you the most.

Cell: 207-572-7753 call or text

Call or text Katya Zelinskaya at 207-572-7753 or email her at [email protected]

Keller Williams Realty, 50 Sewall Street, Portland, ME 04102

