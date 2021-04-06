Mid Coast Hospital

Hunter Wayne Doughty and Hadley Rayne Doughty, born on March 12 to Brian Wayne Doughty and Katie Lee Doughty (Pinkham) of Phippsburg. Grandparents are John and Candy Pinkham of Bath, Steve and Tracy Renaud of West Bath, and Brian and Clarissa Doughty and Brett and Abby Gilliam, all of Phippsburg.

Molly Elizabeth Lennon, born on March 12 to Patrick John and Bethany Dawn Lennon (née McDonald) of Brunswick. Grandparents are Diane Patys of Bellingham, Mass., and John and Joanne Lennon of Charlton, Mass. Great-grandmother is Dolly Heavey of Bellingham, Mass.

Frankie Elizabeth Sciacca, born March 21 to Alex Joseph and Brittny G. Asper Sciacca of Lisbon Falls. Maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Asper and William Leonard of Brunswick. Paternal grandparents, Meredith and Joseph Sciacca of Brunswick.

Chloe Noelle Barton, born on March 24 to Jacob Daniel Barton and Kayla Dawn Barton (Dempsey) of Topsham. Maternal grandparents are Dennis Dempsy of Bath, and Lisa Dempsey of Clinton, Mass. Paternal grandparents are Don and Kristy Barton of Loganville, Georgia. Great-grandparents are Edie and Bob Miller of New York.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: