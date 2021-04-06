AUGUSTA — Central Maine Power is asking regulators to increase rates to recover some of the costs from five major storms last year.
The company asked the Maine Public Utilities Commission to boost rates by $26.5 million to offset the unexpected expenses.
That proposal will be reviewed and other factors considered before July 1, when any change would take effect.
CMP’s requested increase for the distribution portion of monthly bills is nearly 9.6 percent, or a little less than $3 per month for the average bill, the company said.
CMP is asking that proposed rate increase be stretched over three years to mitigate the impact on customers.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Northern Forecaster
Dog owners oppose North Yarmouth’s proposed leash law
-
Varsity Maine
Todd Hanson steps down after 25 years as Brunswick High boys basketball coach
-
Business
Federal low-income housing grant doubles in size this year
-
Arts & Entertainment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first Netflix docuseries
-
Arts & Entertainment
Packers’ Rodgers gets surprise during ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting stint
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.