BEFORD – Our loving husband, father and grandfather, Charles Richard Freeman, best known as Papa and Richie, passed away peacefully April 2, 2021 at age 89.Richie was born and grew up in Cambridge, Mass. with his brother Joe. Over the years, he frequently shared interesting stories of his many city adventures. Spending days at the local Alewife pond ice skating and going to Red Sox games were among the many. With his wife Joan of 62 years, they lived most of their lives and raised their family in Bedford, Mass.He served in the US Army during the Korean War and attended Tampa University followed by Boston University where he graduated from the school of business.In his youth, he frequently worked as a golf caddie at Lexington Country Club to earn change and get access to play on the course. Most of his adult working years were spent at Honeywell Bull in marketing until his retirement.Locally, Richie was very involved with coaching in the Bedford Youth Hockey Association where his boys spent much of their youth. He also volunteered numerous hours at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Bedford.Papa loved playing golf with family and friends and was a proud member of the Patriot Golf Course. He and Joan especially enjoyed visiting the beautiful beaches of Anna Maria Island in Florida socializing with friends and taking day trips to the coast of Rockport, Mass. They had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them.Over the years, Papa loved following his grandchildren through their various activities and learned how to utilize the internet to research and stay connected.Rich is survived by his wife Joan Freeman; sons Mark of Redington Beach, Fla., Dennis and wife Barbara with children Alyssa and Lily of Billerica, and Paul and wife Theresa with children Ben and Jack of Falmouth, Maine. Also survived by nephew Joe Freeman and wife Suzy of El Campo, Texas. Our Papa will best be remembered for his gentle and sincere abundance of kindness, generosity and love for his family, friends and community. Rest In Peace Papa, your work here is done. Visiting hours 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Shawsheen Funeral Home 281 Great Rd. BEDFORD. Funeral from Shawsheen Funeral Home on Wed. April 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd. BEDFORD at 11 a.m. Family and friends invited. Please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers,donations to theBedford Council on Aging are appreciated(https://www.bedfordma.gov/council-on-aging)

