Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 4/13 3 p.m. School District Planning
Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 4/13 7 p.m. Conservation Committee
Wed. 4/14 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Thur. 4/15 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 4/12 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Mon. 4/12 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Mon. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Downtown Advisory Committee
Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission
Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee
Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Zoning Board
Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 4/15 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Sat. 4/10 8 a.m. City Council Workshop
Tues. 4/13 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
Wed. 4/14 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 4/14 6 p.m. Board of Education
Wed. 4/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 4/15 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: April 9-16
-
Business
Maine proposal to increase apprentice wages moves ahead
-
Sports
Masters quiz: Test your knowledge of one of golf’s greatest spectacles
-
American Journal
Tip leads to Easter arrests in suspected mail theft
-
Sports
Masters: Past champions, with a lifetime invitation, welcomed back to field