Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  4/12  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  4/13  3 p.m.  School District Planning

Tues.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  4/13  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Wed.  4/14  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Wed.  4/14  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Thur.  4/15  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  4/15  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  4/12  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Mon.  4/12  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Mon.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Mon.  4/12  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Downtown Advisory Committee

Tues.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

Tues.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee

Wed.  4/14  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

Wed.  4/14  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  4/15  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Sat.  4/10  8 a.m.  City Council Workshop

Tues.  4/13  3:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Wed.  4/14  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  4/14  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Wed.  4/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  4/15  11:30 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur.  4/15  6:30 p.m.  Community Development Advisory Committee

