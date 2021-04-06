Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 4/13 3 p.m. School District Planning

Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 4/13 7 p.m. Conservation Committee

Wed. 4/14 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Thur. 4/15 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 4/12 4 p.m. Communication Meeting

Mon. 4/12 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee

Mon. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Downtown Advisory Committee

Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission

Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee

Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Zoning Board

Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 4/15 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Sat. 4/10 8 a.m. City Council Workshop

Tues. 4/13 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues. 4/13 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting

Wed. 4/14 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 4/14 6 p.m. Board of Education

Wed. 4/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 4/15 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee

