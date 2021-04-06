The southern Maine residential market shows no signs of slowing down, making this a prime opportunity to develop 12 residential lots on 7.1± AC in up-and-coming Biddeford.

This parcel is a Suburban Residential Zone-1, which is for single family residences with special provisions for in-home professional offices. Tide Water Estates is already connected to public water and it is set-up to be connected to the public sewer system. Subdivision approvals are in place.

Tax Map of the 12 lots within Tide Water Estates. Courtesy Malone Commercial Brokers.

The lots range from 0.46± AC to 0.98± AC, which is Lot 40. It includes the land surrounding a footpath that leads down to the Saco River. Here, close to where the river meets the ocean, the tide noticeably shifts.

Biddeford has a historic downtown with brick façades recalling its history as a textile milling town. It has seen a revival of businesses and a growing population in recent years, with a diverse mix of residents enjoying proximity to local beaches.

This location is a 25-minute drive to downtown Portland and a 90-minute drive to Boston. An Amtrak station just over the river in Saco travels to both as well.

Acreage and 12 lots will be sold in their entirety.

Tide Water Estates is listed for sale at $975,000 by Mark Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mark at 207-773-6000 or at [email protected].

