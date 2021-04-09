Priscilla Joan Watts Stuart 1941 – 2021 GEORGETOWN – Priscilla Joan Watts Stuart, 80, died peacefully at her West Georgetown Road home surrounded by family and beloved pets on March 26, 2021. Priscilla was born March 18, 1941, in Boston, to Edith Watts (Bell) and John Watts. She was a graduate of Newton High School where she played three varsity sports – field hockey, lacrosse and basketball. Priscilla continued as a student athlete at Vermont College until transferring to Emerson College. There she served as president of the student chapter of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and earned a degree in speech and language pathology in 1964. Priscilla married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Stuart, on Oct. 25, 1964, while he was on leave from the U.S. Army. For two years, the young couple honeymooned by love letter, sharing their days and planning their future until Bob returned from active duty. “Boo Boo” and “Boog,” as they affectionately called each other, had their first two sons in 1967 and 1970. They moved to Pembroke, Mass., where they welcomed two more boys in 1973 and 1974. The family thrived at their Stetson Pond home, which Priscilla organized and nourished with particular attention to detail. She was a handcrafter, list maker and planner. She insisted on meals together, made holidays special and encouraged the artistic endeavors of her sons. She was a hockey mom. There were no days off. She kept our wood stove burning. Priscilla was also a teacher, dedicated to students with special needs in the Mansfield and Pembroke school systems. The Stuarts moved to Sandwich in 1985, building their Cape Cod dream home. Soon after, Priscilla endured the loss of her husband. To supplement her Barnstable schools teaching income, she worked part-time jobs including waking at 2 a.m. seven days a week to deliver the Cape Cod Times. In 2002, Priscilla retired from a 35-year teaching career and moved to a small farmhouse in Georgetown. She took an active role in her community, serving the Bath United Church of Christ, volunteering night and day, with their Samaritan Ministry and Shawl Knitting Group. She also gave time to Tedford Housing in Bath and the Georgetown Working League. Maine gave her many pleasures – sailing on the windjammer “Victory Chimes,” family camping at Hermit Island, picnicking at Reid State Park, beachcombing Popham, fried clams at Spinney’s, whoopie pies at Winnegance and summer theater. She was a letter writer with a precise hand – her notes held you. Priscilla appreciated your story, worried for you and cheered for you. She made you laugh while she beat you at Scrabble. She was meticulous with her appearance and like her gardens, beautiful. She found solace in the trees, marsh, granite and river that surrounded her island home. She had a fondness for the dragonfly, a curiosity in the osprey, welcomed the moose, tolerated the deer. She enticed songbirds to sing. Love is patient, love is kind. That is the love Priscilla practiced. She gave us everything she had, and we are grateful. Priscilla was predeceased by her husband in 1988; and her grandson, Aidan Robert Conway Stuart, in 2021. She is survived by her four sons, Robert (Michelle Harris) of New York City, Andrew of Holderness, N.H., Thomas (Miriam Nesset) of Georgetown, and Matthew (Daphne Robinson) of Los Angeles; her granddaughter, Ava Popham Stuart of Southampton, Mass.; her great-grandson, Charlie O’Brien of Portsmouth, N.H.; her brother, Jack Watts of Ridgeway, Va., her former sister-in-law, Grace Watts of Elmira, N.Y.; and three nieces. An intimate backyard remembrance was held for Priscilla on Saturday, April 3 in Bath. Thank you, friends, for sharing your fire, prayer, stories, love and blue skies. Priscilla will be interred with her husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod. The family thanks nurse Dolly Webber for her guidance and care. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Memorial donations may be made to Tedford Housing (tedfordhousing.org) or NAMI (nami.org).

