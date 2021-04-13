Financial advisor Tom Carr of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Brunswick has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certification mark CFP.
Carr successfully completed the CFP Board’s initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination, according to a company statement
Individuals who hold CFP certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.
