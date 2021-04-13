Elaine M. Ricker 1942 – 2021 BATH – Elaine M. Ricker, 78, loving mother and sister, died Wednesday April 7, 2021. Elaine was the daughter of Robert E. and Rose V. (Higgins) Kingsbury, born in Bath on May 13, 1942, and lived here her whole life. She graduated from Morse High School, class of 1960. Married Robert H. Ricker, and remained friends until his passing in 1996. Elaine held a few jobs in her lifetime, Salvation Army, then the Red Cross, but her favorite job was George’s Butterflies of Woolwich, where she was very active in the business. She will be missed by all those that loved her. Survived by her loving sons, Dale and his sons, Kyle and Cory of Westport Island; and Darryl, his wife Bonnie and their son Jeremy of Woolwich; her favorite child, Deanna and her husband Doug and their sons, Wyatt and Zackary of Lockhart, Texas; also her beloved sister, Sylvia and husband Dennis Fuller of Woolwich; her most favorite uncle, Harry Higgins of North Bath; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert E. Jr., Richard “Dick”, Bruce, Eugene, Roger and sister, Thelma Brittell; and her favorite cats, Binky and Sheena. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, (L West), Bath. Arrangements are by Desmond Funeral Homes. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

