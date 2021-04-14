George K. Poulos Liakopoulos 1934 – 2021 BATH – George K. Poulos Liakopoulos, 86, of North Bath Road died Friday, April 9, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Bath on August 1, 1934, a son of Kostas and Athanasia (Economopoulos) Liakopoulos. He attended Bath schools and entered the U.S. Army. He married Dorothy R. Colby and they owned the Forrest Inn in Wiscasset. George was employed at Bodwell Motor in Bath as a car salesman and then Frohmiller Construction until his retirement on Nov. 11, 2011. George was a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks, and a Charter member of the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association. He loved horses and owned several racehorses and enjoyed his time at the farm. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy R. Poulos Liakopoulos on Dec. 21, 2018. He is survived by one stepdaughter, Vicki Lee Varney and her husband William of Turner; one brother, Peter K. Poulos of Bath, two sisters, Barbara Belanger of Bath and Helen Catjakis and her husband Athan of Springfield, Mass., two nephews, Christopher Catjakis and his wife Sue of Feeding Hills, Mass. and Charles Catjakis and his wife Gail of Springfield, Mass.; dear friends, Nate, Robin, Tristin and Lexie Kiffer of Bath and TJ Tardif of Brunswick; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank Carol Toothaker, Kerry Harris and Deborah Burch. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, April 19 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath where a funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Due to Covid 19 masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous