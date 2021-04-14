Elaine Muriel (Holman) Pomelow 1940 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Elaine Muriel (Holman) Pomelow, 80, of Bowdoin passed in peace on April 8, 2021, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, surrounded by her beloved family. Elaine was born on Oct. 30, 1940, the daughter of Willard Raymond “Smokey” and Elizabeth Edna (Mitchell) Holman of Richmond. She attended Richmond schools and graduated from Richmond High School. Elaine married Donald E. Pomelow Sr. on June 1, 1958. They lived in Lisbon Falls for many years until they moved to Bowdoin in the early 1980s. Elaine was a homemaker for most of her life; she worked for a couple of years alongside her son and daughter-in-law at the Midtown Diner and sold Avon for many years. Elaine crocheted afghans, hats, socks, and enjoyed sewing quilts. She loved bird watching, especially hummingbirds. She watched deer in the garden from her recliner. Other favorite pastimes included talking on the CB Radio shopping and having coffee with family and friends. Elaine was “on-the-go” most of her retired years; often being referred to as the “road-runner”. Elaine was predeceased by Donald, her husband of 51 years; her sisters, Marion Louise Holman, Marilyn (Holman) Guerrette, Doris (Holman) Lambert, brothers, Willard Raymond Holman Jr., and Raymond Almon Holman; and grandson, Shane Bruce Small. She is survived by her children, Donald Pomelow Jr. of Bowdoinham, John Pomelow Sr., and wife Rodilyn of Lewiston, David Pomelow and wife Lori of Bowdoin (with whom she lived the past four months), Lisa (Pomelow) Small and husband Randy of Lisbon Falls, and Russell Pomelow and wife Cynthia of Bowdoin; her brother, Ronald Holman and wife Judy of Bowdoinham, sisters, Barbara (Holman) Baxter of Bowdoinham, Patisia (Holman) Rollins and husband Calvin of Richmond, and Raylene (Holman) Brockman of Richmond; as well as 25 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and her cats, Minnie and Peanut. A visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 17, at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial and graveside committal will take place at the Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls. Per CDC guidelines, masks, distancing, and capacity requirements will be maintained. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com

Guest Book