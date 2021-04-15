Dorothy “Dot” I. Owen 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Dorothy “Dot” I. Owen, 93 years young, formerly of Bath and most recently of Brunswick, died on Monday, April 12, 2021. Dot was born in Machiasport, daughter of Ernest and Una Quinn. She was married to Major William W. Owen for 55 years until his death in 2003. As a military wife, she traveled extensively with her husband and two daughters, Colleen and Sandy, before settling in Bath in 1966. She is survived by two daughters, Colleen Evans and Sandra Gerow and her husband Ted; grandchildren Julie Gray, Lisa Hayden, Bill Ambrose, Shawn Gerow, Steve Gerow and Terry Gerow. Her great-grandchildren were fortunate to know and love her and include Abigail Gray, Jessica Gray, Sarah Gray, Brett Hayden, Cassidy Hayden, Tim Ambrose, Jackson Ambrose, Bradley Ambrose, Mason Gerow, Belle Gerow, Campbell Drinkwater Gerow, Riley Gerow, Maddox Gerow, Bryson Gerow and Audriana Gerow. Dot was predeceased by sisters Sarah Fish, Paula Nicholson, Christine Rader and brothers Irving Quinn, Ernest Quinn and Harold Quinn. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special and dear to her heart, which is exactly how she treated them. In fact, most who met her were made to feel special. Her caring heart touched the lives of many, young and old alike. You could always be sure of an offering from the candy dish, a bright red lipstick kiss mark on your cheek, a whiff of Red Door perfume, a kind listening ear and, if you wanted it, sage advice. Nana sang the happy birthday song from start to finish to each of her grandchildren every single year. The family would like to extend gratitude for the staff at Coastal Shores, every one of whom treated Dot as if she were their own family. In this most difficult year of isolation, that meant the world to her and us. We are also grateful for years of kind, attentive care from Michele Marchildon and staff at Martin’s Point. There will be a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery later this spring. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357. “Age is just a number” and “I do!”

