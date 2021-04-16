Gavin A. Hood 1953 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Gavin Alexander Hood of Bowdoin, Maine and formerly of Moorestown, N.J., Rose Valley, Pa., and Grass Valley, Calif., passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. To those who knew him, Gavin was a kind and fun-loving friend and family member who earned a nickname early on as “Gentle Giant”. He was thoughtful and generous, especially with his time and considerable mechanical skills, and was always quick to lend a hand or offer assistance to anyone who needed it. In his early career, Gavin followed in the footsteps of his father, H. Alexander Hood, a pioneer in research and development of modern rope manufacturing, which is what brought Gavin to Maine in 1983 with his then wife and forever best friend, Carolynn Sumner also of Moorestown. In his mid-life years, he altered his career track and accepted a role as Plant Manager at Source, Inc. a seaweed-based micronutrient manufacturer in Brunswick. He embraced his dual role at Source of operations management and research and development and went on to become a strong advocate for sustainable harvesting practices in the seaweed industry in Maine, ultimately serving multiple terms in leadership on the Maine Seaweed Council. Gavin’s best-loved roles though, were those of proud and loving father and grandfather, friend, and mentor. He loved nothing more than the large family dinners he hosted at his farm in Bowdoin where his family and close friends gathered frequently for lively celebrations. His personal passions were for motorcycle riding; building, repairing, and tinkering in his workshop; target shooting; meeting up with friends at his favorite restaurant, the Broadway Deli in Brunswick; and caring for his beloved animals—an ever-changing menagerie of rescues. His larger-than-life personality will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents H. Alexander Hood of Moorestown, N.J. and Noreen M. Day of Grass Valley, Calif. He is survived by former wife Carolynn Sumner and children, Katharine Jacobs, Ian Alexander Hood, and Preston Wight; son-in-law David Jacobs, daughter-in-law Sydney Wall and granddaughters Alexis Isabel Jacobs and Cassidy Ann Hawkins-Jacobs all of Topsham, Maine; as well as his sister Jennifer George of Lincoln, Calif. and brother Geoffrey Engert of Tampa, Fla. No formal service is planned. His family will send him to peace with the scattering of his ashes on his beloved Merrymeeting Bay. Anyone wishing to honor Gavin’s memory or celebrate his life and friendship are encouraged to make a donation in his name to: Coastal Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

