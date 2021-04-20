Richard D. Lewis 1963 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Richard “Rick” Lewis, 57, of Lewiston passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Brunswick with his family by his side and classic rock playing on the radio. Rick was a native son of Brunswick, proud father and grandfather, and friend to all. Born on Nov. 25, 1963 in Brunswick, Rick was the second child and only son of Guy “Bud” Lewis and Rita Lewis (Nadeau). He attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1982. A good Catholic boy by all appearances, Rick loved fast cars, loud music and getting into mischief like rigging up a zip line ghost on Halloween and recruiting neighborhood pals to dress-up as the band, KISS. Following in his beloved father Bud’s footsteps, he began reconditioning cars at Bates and Cunningham as a teenager (later and currently known as Goodwin’s Volvo) in Topsham, and remained there for over 30 years, eventually becoming the parts manager. At the time of his death, he was employed by Moody’s Collision in Portland. A “car guy,” Rick’s knowledge of cars was extensive and impressive. He restored a 1984 Volvo for his daughter’s 16th birthday and freely offered his expertise and skills to anyone in need. Rick and his former wife, Sandy (Kreiser), purchased, renovated and raised their daughter “Missy” in a home on Jordan Avenue in Brunswick, just a few doors down from the house where he grew up (regretfully, the zip line ghost was long gone). Rick lit up each room he walked into and strangers were gravitated to his kind, honest, and funny personality. It was impossible to go anywhere without someone knowing him, or to leave him alone in public for more than a minute as he would quickly have a new best friend or two. Second to his extraordinarily large heart that never turned away a human or animal in need, Rick may be best remembered as a talented and self-taught rock ‘n’ roll a drummer. For over 40 years, Rick played in numerous bands throughout Maine including his current bands Twyce Shy, where he was known as “Rycky Styx,” and No Guts/No Glory. He loved a good cocktail and meal at local restaurants while entertaining family and friends with his hysterical storytelling. Ever the social butterfly, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 30 years, Patriot Riders Motorcycle Club, and was involved in numerous children’s and veterans’ charities. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and never missed a game—anyone who loved Rick knows that he truly is The GOAT. Rick died of Covid-19. It was his fervent wish that everyone take this virus seriously and get vaccinated. He was a prince and a fighter and his death cannot be in vain. In our pain, let this shine light on what truly matters: Reconnect with an old friend, compliment a stranger, apologize, crank up the music. His favorite song was Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'”—listen to it and remember Rick. Hold on to that feeling. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Carole Lewis. Rick is survived by his daughter Melissa Lewis and her husband, Jason Cook, of Ohio, and their two children, Poppy and Shepard. He is also survived by his niece, Judith Lewis (Tony Lucas) of Richmond; his lifelong friend and the mother of his daughter, Sandra Reynolds of Madrid, Maine; many generations of cousins, band mates, and countless friends. There will be a celebration of Rick’s life this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal charity People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (www.peta.org) or the veteran service organization Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org)

