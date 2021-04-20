Donna Ann (Furrow) James 1944 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Donna Ann (Furrow) James passed away at her home surrounded by her family on April 13, 2021. Donna was born to Christina Thomson Furrow and Stanley Prest on Dec. 1, 1944 in Bath. She graduated from Morse High School in 1963 where she met the love of her life, Paul D. James, whom she married on Nov. 14, 1964 at the First Baptist Church of Bath. Donna enjoyed sewing, quilting, jewelry-making, baking, going to the beach and being with her family. Every year, Donna made jams with berries from her garden which she shared with her family and friends. She also loved socializing, visiting and shopping with her life long friends. Donna was adored by her family and loved for her kindness, wit, and hospitality. She gave the warmest hugs, baked the best toll house cookies, was a master of crosswords, and touched the hearts of everyone she met. Donna shared her well loved recipes with family and friends, and whenever we use them, we will remember Donna and her warm, generous, spirit. Donna was also deeply interested in her family’s Scottish ancestry and the cherished ancestral heirlooms and mementos that marked her family’s history. She researched and created a beautiful and vivid family tree book that traced generations of ancestors from her and her husband’s families. Donna was predeceased by her mother, Christina Furrow; and brother, Norman Furrow, both of Bath. She is survived by her husband, Paul and their two children Bethany Billinger of Topsham and her husband Bryan, and Paul James Jr. of Plano, Texas and his wife Cynthia. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren Isabella James, Rohan James, and Erin Billinger, who meant the world to her. Donna will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Donna’s life was celebrated by her family in a private ceremony earlier this week. To share your thoughts and condolence with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . If you wish to honor her memory, please consider a donation to the Pine Tree Society 149 Front St. Bath, ME 04530 or CHANS Home Health and Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

