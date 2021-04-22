The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host a talk by Dana Wilde, author of “A Backyard Book of Spiders in Maine,” on Maine’s spider species on April 29 at 6 p.m. The virtual evening lecture will cover spider biology, ecology, behavior and natural history. Wilde will read pieces that explore spider bites, arachnid cognition, as well as nursery web and fishing spiders. Participants are welcomed to ask questions.

Wilde lives in Troy, Maine, and writes the Backyard Naturalist column that appears in the Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Sun Journal newspaper. He has been a college professor, editor, Fulbright scholar, and National Endowment for the Humanities fellow.

For more information and to register, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

