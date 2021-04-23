Daniel H. Bobker 1959 – 2021 TOPSHAM – With profound sorrow, the family of Daniel Harry Bobker announce his passing, in Topsham, Maine, on April 15, 2021, at the age of 61. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Friedman-Bobker). With his first wife Pamela (Ballhagen) he was the adoring father of Hannah and Andrew; and with Pat, his stepson, Max. A committed physician, Dan dedicated his career to neurology and cared deeply about his patients. Dan was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. on May 25, 1959, to Lee and Kate Bobker. The youngest of the family, Dan brought much joy and laughter to his parents and older sisters, Gene Bobker and Laurie Mahler. Even when quite young, Dan had the ambition to become a doctor. He attended Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania, and medical school at SUNY Stony Brook in New York. After he completed his residency in Portland, Ore., he and his first wife, Pamela, moved to Lewiston, Maine. Throughout his life, Dan loved nature. An avid environmentalist, he enjoyed backpacking in the Pacific Northwest and kayaking along the Maine coast. When he was 16, he experienced, through Outward Bound, the wilderness of New Mexico. Always, Dan embraced the new. He was a skilled tennis player, rock climber, scuba diver, and bicyclist. He looked forward to walking in the woods with Pat, and Benji, his beloved dog. A skilled craftsman, he built furniture for his pleasure and that of others. Kind and loving, Dan’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family (including five nieces and nephews), his friends, his companion Benji, and all who knew him. A memorial will be held in the month of May for family and friends to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made in Dan’s name – to the local farm where Pat volunteers – where the bounty goes to neighbors in need and to help preserve the planet: Growing to Give 30 E. Coxon Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011 https://growingtogive.farm/

