Jonathan Neil Morin 1978 – 2021 BOSTON, Mass. – Jonathan Neil Morin, 42, of Boston, Mass., was called home to eternal rest on Feb. 6, 2021, after a long battle with brain cancer. Jonathan was born and raised in 1978 in Brunswick, Maine to Chris Kasserman and the late Spencer Morin. He played year-round sports and participated in the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps youth leadership program. Jonathan graduated from Brunswick High School in 1996 and from National Polytechnic College of Engineering and Oceaneering in 2005. After graduating, Jonathan gained medical experience during his time in the US Navy as a corpsman at Naval Base Coronado. He loved it so much he became an EMT in Chilton, Texas and for a brief time a sheriff in Texas. His love of the ocean brought him to the shores of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a commercial diver for several years on oil rigs. He later combined his skills by studying Diving Medicine and became a Hyperbaric Therapist, caring for patients in California and then, later, in Massachusetts. Jonathan had a zest for life and adventure. He was known for his fun and animated and caring personality and his beautiful smile. He dropped everything to volunteer at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to help others receive medical attention. He was a fan of sports, including the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He loved motorcycling, biking, snowboarding, camping, boating and had a special love for animals. He especially loved dogs and enjoyed training them for companion and guide purposes. He was the loving father of Trinity Patton and Ava Leidemann; grandson of Janet Wooten; brother of Michael Morin, Brandon Murphy and Heather Kasserman-Corvino. Jonathan is also survived by his uncle Carl Wooten, aunts Cathie Wooten, Cindy Klangos, Julie Rivas, Maureen Coombs and Michelle Oram. He was predeceased by his grandparents Dominic and Lorraine Morin and Chester and Marjorie Murray

