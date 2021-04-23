Thomas Robert Harty 1932 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Thomas Robert Harty passed away peacefully April 6, 2021 at HillHouse in Bath, at the age of 88. Tom was born and raised in Milwaukee, son of Thomas Richard and Helen (Richert) Harty. He was a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, earning a degree in Business, culminating with an MBA. Tom’s career engaged him throughout the country as a Real Estate Appraiser and Assessor. Married for 61 years to Mary Ann (Dockry), their time together was spent in Milwaukee, Wis., Chatham, N.J., Guilford, Conn., and Richmond, Va. prior to moving to Topsham in 2004. The pleasure of living and traveling in a variety of places enhanced his enjoyment of life itself. He savored a challenging word or number puzzle, and his annual Christmas poem became a beloved tradition. Other hobbies included sailing, stained glass, gardening, volunteering at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, and helping others to make the world a more peaceful and loving place. Tom’s spirituality and faith in Jesus was the solid foundation for his love of family, acquaintances, and friends he had yet to meet. He continued to be involved with activities that satisfied his mission to spread love and help others while sharing his infectious and peaceful smile with a twinkle in his eye. Tom was preceded in death by spouse Mary Ann. He is survived by his sons Thomas (Lia) and Patrick (Marcia), daughter Meghan (Bill) Costa; four grandchildren; and many cherished brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church – All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen Street on Tuesday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Following Tom’s example, please help someone in need and share love with others today. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book