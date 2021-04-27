CAPE ELIZABETH — The Freeport baseball team rallied with our runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by an RBI double from Elias Thomas, as they edged Cape Elizabeth 6-5 on Tuesday.

Anthony Panciocco powered the attack for the Falcons (4-0) with three hits, Blaine Cockburn added a pair of doubles and David Lamb added a pair of hits.

Colin Smith opened the scoring for the Capers (1-1) with a solo homer.

