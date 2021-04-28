Patricia Ann Johnson 1928 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Patricia Ann Johnson passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021, in her Topsham home surrounded by close friends, care givers, and her beloved dogs, Homer and Hercules. Pat lived an extraordinary life – reflecting her talent, independence, compassion for others and her total devotion to and love for her husband Bill, who predeceased her. She was born on Nov. 21, 1928 in Shadyside, Ohio. She attended the University of Florida and honed her amazing talent as an artist enrolling at the Ringling School of Art, the Philadelphia Museum School of Art, the Fleischer School of Art and the Chiltenham Art School of Philadelphia. Her distinguished career included her work as a fashion illustrator in New York for which she received the New York Art Director’s Award for Newspaper Advertising. She was an account executive for several national men’s wear accounts until she transitioned to a career as a needle work designer for “Dimensions”. Always interested in seeking challenge she engaged in a number of other creative and entrepreneurial undertakings throughout her years living in Maine. Despite her diverse and pioneering career, Pat self-described her years saying “The happiest and most important part of my life was devoted to my husband, Wm. R. Johnson until his death in 2011. We travelled extensively, abroad and locally, for business and pleasure.” They moved to Maine in the early 1990s following Bill’s work with Blue Cross Blue Shield. They retired to Bar Harbor for a short time relocating to Damariscotta where they both became entrenched in and beloved by the community. They subsequently moved to their final home in Topsham. This very abbreviated account of Pat’s life would not be complete without acknowledgement of the truly amazing staff from Mid-Coast-Parkview Health’s CHANS Home Health and Hospice division. It is challenging to find words that adequately capture the quality of care, compassion, integrity, authenticity, and utter reliability of their entire team in caring for Pat these past three years. Thank you to each and all. A private interment service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson Health, Hope and Innovation Fund at Mid-Coast-Parkview Health P.O. Box 279 Brunswick, ME 04011

