Sally J. (Crocker) Clements 1943 – 2021 BATH – Sally J. (Crocker) Clements of Bath passed away on Thursday, April, 22, 2021. She was born in Bath on March 16, 1943, the daughter of Raymond and Violet (Armstrong) Crocker. She grew up in Bath, and attended Morse High School. On March 26, 1966 she married her best friend, George E. Clement Sr. Sally was a proud homemaker and put all her energy into raising her family. Sally was an avid reader, she loved escaping in her Amish books, the simplicity of life and the love of family. She also loved spending time in her scrapbooking, capturing family moments brought her many hours of enjoyment. Traveling was another love of hers. She loved seeing the world and the different cultures. But family was her passion, she always looked forward to spending time with her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George E. Clements Sr.; and her daughter, Valorie J. McCusker of Massachusetts. She leaves behind three children, Victoria L. Hudson of Miss., George E. Clements Jr. of Massachusetts and Judith A. Grivois of Maine. She also leaves behind one sister, Peggy A. Crocker of Virginia and one brother, Walter Crocker of Maine; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews; her many special friends at the Huse School Apartments and her church family at Open Bible Baptist Church. She will deeply missed by all who knew her. A church service will be held on Thursday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at the Open Bible Baptist Church, 12 Lenfest Lane in Bath.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous