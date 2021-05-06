BRUNSWICK — Quin McCaffrey and Adam Nussbaum each drove in three runs to lead the Brunswick baseball team to a 10-5 victory over Lincoln Academy on Thursday.

Nussbaum earned the victory, tossing five innings and allowing five runs. The Dragons (1-5) exploded for eight runs in the final two innings to take control. Wes Cooper added two hits and had five steals.

Tom Wotten took the loss for the Eagles (1-1).

SOFTBALL

BRUNSWICK 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 3: Kelsey Sullivan hit a three-run homer in the third and later scored the eventual winning run as the Dragons (4-1) escaped with a victory over the Eagles (0-2).

Ellie Sullivan earned the win in the circle, striking out six and letting up five hits in seven innings. Riley McAllister, Gabby Swain and Hannah Fortier hit consecutive singles in the fifth to give the Dragons an insurance run in the fifth.

